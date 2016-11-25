Sabahat AkkirazBorn 6 February 1955
Sabahat Akkiray (born 6 February 1955, known as Sabahat Akkiraz) is a Turkish folk music singer and was a Member of Parliament for Istanbul between 2011 and 2015 from the Republican People's Party (CHP).
