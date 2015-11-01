Yamataka EyeBorn 13 February 1964
Yamataka Eye
1964-02-13
Yamataka Eye (山塚アイ Yamataka Ai) (born Tetsurō Yamatsuka (山塚徹郎 Yamatsuka Tetsurō), 13 February 1964) is a Japanese vocalist and visual artist, best known as a member of Boredoms and Naked City. He has changed his stage name three times, from Yamatsuka Eye, to Yamantaka Eye, to Yamataka Eye, and sometimes calls himself eYe or EYヨ. He also DJs under the name DJ 光光光 or "DJ pica pica pica" ("pica" means "bright" or "shiny"), and has used numerous other pseudonyms.
