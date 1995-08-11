Karel BermanOperatic bass and composer. Born 14 April 1919. Died 11 August 1995
Karel Berman
Karel Berman Biography (Wikipedia)
Karel Berman (14 April 1919 in Jindřichův Hradec, Czechoslovakia – 11 August 1995 in Prague, Czech Republic) was a Jewish Czech opera singer, composer and opera director.
