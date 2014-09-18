ShuraRussian singer. Born 20 May 1975
Shura
1975-05-20
Shura Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Vladimirovich Medvedev (Russian: Александр Владимирович Медведев, born 20 May 1975), also known as Shura (Russian: Шура), is a Russian singer and songwriter.
He reached his peak career at the end of the 1990s. He gained popularity due to his unconventional appearance (including his former lack of front teeth) and performance.
