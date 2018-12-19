Keith LockhartBorn 7 November 1959
Keith Lockhart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tf149.jpg
1959-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be7019f8-2546-42d3-9ec5-684b6e14dd0f
Keith Lockhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Alan Lockhart (born November 7, 1959) is an American conductor. He is currently the Conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Chief Guest Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, and the Artistic Director of the Brevard Music Center in North Carolina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Lockhart Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 4 Op.71
Malcolm Arnold
Symphony no. 4 Op.71
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Symphony no. 4 Op.71
Concerto for clarinet, strings, harp and piano
Aaron Copland
Concerto for clarinet, strings, harp and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Concerto for clarinet, strings, harp and piano
Scherzetto, arr. C. Palmer [from the film You know what sailors are]
Malcolm Arnold
Scherzetto, arr. C. Palmer [from the film You know what sailors are]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Scherzetto, arr. C. Palmer [from the film You know what sailors are]
Symphonic dances from 'West Side story'
Leonard Bernstein
Symphonic dances from 'West Side story'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Symphonic dances from 'West Side story'
The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
Last played on
The Lanterne of Light (extract)
Guy Barker
The Lanterne of Light (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw3c.jpglink
The Lanterne of Light (extract)
Last played on
Sinfonietta in D major (3rd mvt)
George Whitefield Chadwick
Sinfonietta in D major (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Sinfonietta in D major (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Krazy Kat: A Jazz Pantomime (1921)
John Alden Carpenter
Krazy Kat: A Jazz Pantomime (1921)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Krazy Kat: A Jazz Pantomime (1921)
Last played on
Summertime
George Gershwin
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime
Performer
They can't take that away from me
George Gershwin
They can't take that away from me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
They can't take that away from me
Performer
Foggy Day
George Gershwin
Foggy Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Foggy Day
Performer
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing
Duke Ellington
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing
Performer
42nd Street
Boston Pops Orchestra
42nd Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc1fq.jpglink
42nd Street
Last played on
Festival of Pan, Op 9
Frederick Converse
Festival of Pan, Op 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Festival of Pan, Op 9
Last played on
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
Sammy Fain
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s41f1.jpglink
Love is a Many-splendoured thing
Summertime
George Gershwin
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime
My Funny Valentine
Richard Rodgers
My Funny Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrf.jpglink
My Funny Valentine
Ev'ry time we say goodbye
Cole Porter
Ev'ry time we say goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Ev'ry time we say goodbye
Patterns for piano and orchestra
John Alden Carpenter
Patterns for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Patterns for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Krazy kat - jazz pantomime
John Alden Carpenter
Krazy kat - jazz pantomime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Krazy kat - jazz pantomime
Last played on
A Hampshire suite in F major (Suite no.2 for military band)
Gustav Holst
A Hampshire suite in F major (Suite no.2 for military band)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
A Hampshire suite in F major (Suite no.2 for military band)
Last played on
Jalousie
Jacob Gade
Jalousie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r9201.jpglink
Jalousie
Last played on
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: 1. Sayuri's Theme
John Williams
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: 1. Sayuri's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: 1. Sayuri's Theme
Last played on
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World
John Williams
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World
The Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope
John Williams
The Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
The Cantina Band from Star Wars: A New Hope
Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope
John Williams
Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Main Title from Star Wars: A New Hope
Rey's Theme from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
John Williams
Rey's Theme from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Rey's Theme from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
March of the Resistance from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
John Williams
March of the Resistance from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
March of the Resistance from Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Escapades (No 3) for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from Catch Me If You Can
John Williams
Escapades (No 3) for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from Catch Me If You Can
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Escapades (No 3) for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra from Catch Me If You Can
Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick
John Williams
Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Devil's Dance from The Witches of Eastwick
Dry Your Tears, Afrika from Amistad
John Williams
Dry Your Tears, Afrika from Amistad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Dry Your Tears, Afrika from Amistad
Prayer for Peace from Munich
John Williams
Prayer for Peace from Munich
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Prayer for Peace from Munich
Suite From JFK: 1. Theme From JFK
John Williams
Suite From JFK: 1. Theme From JFK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Suite From JFK: 1. Theme From JFK
A Child’s Tale: Suite from the BFG (Proms 2017)
John Williams
A Child’s Tale: Suite from the BFG (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqk.jpglink
A Child’s Tale: Suite from the BFG (Proms 2017)
Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone: Hedwig's theme
John Williams
Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone: Hedwig's theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone: Hedwig's theme
Dartmoor, 1912 from 'War Horse' (Proms 2017)
John Williams
Dartmoor, 1912 from 'War Horse' (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Dartmoor, 1912 from 'War Horse' (Proms 2017)
The Tale of Viktor Navorski from The Terminal
John Williams
The Tale of Viktor Navorski from The Terminal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
The Tale of Viktor Navorski from The Terminal
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No 1 Sayuri's Theme
John Williams
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No 1 Sayuri's Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No 1 Sayuri's Theme
March from Superman
John Williams
March from Superman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
March from Superman
Main Theme from Jaws
John Williams
Main Theme from Jaws
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Main Theme from Jaws
Raiders March from 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (Proms 2017)
John Williams
Raiders March from 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyqk.jpglink
Raiders March from 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (Proms 2017)
Overture to Goodbye, Mr Chips
John Williams
Overture to Goodbye, Mr Chips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05r6br3.jpglink
Overture to Goodbye, Mr Chips
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No 1 Sayuri's Theme (Proms 2017)
John Williams
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No 1 Sayuri's Theme (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Suite for Cello and Orchestra from Memoirs of a Geisha: No 1 Sayuri's Theme (Proms 2017)
March from 'Superman' (Proms 2017)
John Williams
March from 'Superman' (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
March from 'Superman' (Proms 2017)
Main Theme from 'Jaws' (Proms 2017)
John Williams
Main Theme from 'Jaws' (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gwq87.jpglink
Main Theme from 'Jaws' (Proms 2017)
Playlists featuring Keith Lockhart
Upcoming BBC Events
Disney's Broadway Hits
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er2gwh
Royal Albert Hall
2019-03-01T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04150r4.jpg
1
Mar
2019
Disney's Broadway Hits
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
Disney's Broadway Hits
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5n3v2
Royal Albert Hall
2019-03-02T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04150r4.jpg
2
Mar
2019
Disney's Broadway Hits
14:30
Royal Albert Hall
Disney's Broadway Hits
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8p6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2019-03-02T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04150r4.jpg
2
Mar
2019
Disney's Broadway Hits
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Double Acts
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezg9hn
Southbank Centre, London
2019-03-11T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lnkjj.jpg
11
Mar
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Double Acts
Southbank Centre, LondonBook tickets
Past BBC Events
Malcolm Arnold Festival Gala Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh2mzc
Royal and Derngate, Northampton
2018-10-14T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06nc3sd.jpg
14
Oct
2018
Malcolm Arnold Festival Gala Concert
Royal and Derngate, Northampton
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Shirley Ballas
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e96qwh
Hackney Empire
2018-09-14T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05qgvs8.jpg
14
Sep
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Shirley Ballas
Hackney Empire
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e59whn
Southbank Centre, London
2018-03-15T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05zmk54.jpg
15
Mar
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2017: Prom 8: Celebrating John Williams
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enfmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-20T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w2zcj.jpg
20
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 8: Celebrating John Williams
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: From Heaven to Hell at the Movies - Sound of Cinema Live
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejrmbp
Southbank Centre, London
2017-03-19T22:32:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01rwzr4.jpg
19
Mar
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: From Heaven to Hell at the Movies - Sound of Cinema Live
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Back to artist