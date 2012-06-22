Luc Van AckerBelgian musician, producer & songwriter. Born 6 October 1961
Luc van Acker is a Belgian singer, songwriter, and music producer. He began writing and releasing solo material in 1982, and worked with a few other bands and with Anna Domino over the next few years. Then in 1985, he met Richard 23 of Front 242 at the DNA Club in Brussels, Belgium, and thereby became a founding member of Revolting Cocks with Ministry's Al Jourgensen.
