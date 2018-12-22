The BamboosMelbourne funk band. Formed 2001
2001
The Bamboos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bamboos are an Australian funk and soul band from Melbourne.
The Bamboos Performances & Interviews
- The Funk & Soul Years - 2001https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036rtyw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036rtyw.jpg2015-10-31T17:32:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 2001 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from The New Mastersounds, The Bamboos and Down To The Bone.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036rv0v
The Funk & Soul Years - 2001
The Bamboos Tracks
Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket
Golden Ticket
Tobago Strut
Tobago Strut
Tobago Strut
Amen Brother
Amen Brother
Amen Brother
Step It Up (feat. Alice Russell)
Step It Up (feat. Alice Russell)
Step It Up (feat. Alice Russell)
Lit Up
Lit Up
Lit Up
Work To Do (Live At Cherry Bar)
Work To Do (Live At Cherry Bar)
Broken (feat. J‐Live)
Broken (feat. J‐Live)
Broken (feat. J‐Live)
Medicine Man
Medicine Man
Medicine Man
Amen Brother (Live)
Amen Brother (Live)
I Don't Wanna Stop
I Don't Wanna Stop
I Don't Wanna Stop
Happy
Happy
Happy
Bamboos Theme (6 Music Session 05/06/2007)
Bamboos Theme (6 Music Session 05/06/2007)
The Wilhelm Scream (feat. Megan Washington)
The Wilhelm Scream (feat. Megan Washington)
The Wilhelm Scream (feat. Megan Washington)
Bamboos Theme - 6 Music Session 5/05/2007
Bamboos Theme - 6 Music Session 5/05/2007
Up On The Hill (DJ Yoda Edit)
Up On The Hill (DJ Yoda Edit)
Up On The Hill (DJ Yoda Edit)
Amen Brother (Live)
Amen Brother (Live)
Tighten Up
Tighten Up
Tighten Up
The Bamboos Theme
The Bamboos Theme
The Bamboos Theme
Like Tears In Rain (Acoustic)
Like Tears In Rain (Acoustic)
Like Tears In Rain (Acoustic)
Eel Oil
Eel Oil
Eel Oil
