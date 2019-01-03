Jane Glover
1949-05-13
Jane Glover Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Alison Glover CBE (born 13 May 1949) is a British-born conductor and musicologist.
Jane Glover Performances & Interviews
Jane Glover Tracks
Trail by Jury
Arthur Sullivan
Trail by Jury
'The Birds' Suite - Introduction, Intermezzo and Bridal March
Hubert Parry
'The Birds' Suite - Introduction, Intermezzo and Bridal March
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
Charles Villiers Stanford
So it's kisses your cravng (Shamus O'Brien)
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
Arthur Sullivan
When I went to the Bar (Iolanthe)
'The Boatswain's Mate' - Overture
Dame Ethel Smyth
'The Boatswain's Mate' - Overture
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
Alfred Cellier
All alone to my eerie.....The Love that is Dead (The Mountebanks)
Onaway, Awake Beloved (Hiawatha's Wedding Feast)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Onaway, Awake Beloved (Hiawatha's Wedding Feast)
Overture to Act IV of 'The Tempest'
Arthur Sullivan
Overture to Act IV of 'The Tempest'
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in D major, K 136 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Trial by Jury; 'When I, good friends, was called to the bar'
Arthur Sullivan
Trial by Jury; 'When I, good friends, was called to the bar'
Last played on
Divertimento in F major, K 138
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in F major, K 138
Last played on
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust)
Franz Schubert
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust)
Last played on
Symphony no. 35 in D K. 385 "Haffner"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 35 in D K. 385 "Haffner"
Last played on
The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Overture
Last played on
Nocturne, Op.60: viii) When most I wink
Benjamin Britten
Nocturne, Op.60: viii) When most I wink
Last played on
Divertimento in F major, K 138 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Divertimento in F major, K 138 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
The Tempest (Overture to Act 4)
Arthur Sullivan
The Tempest (Overture to Act 4)
Last played on
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony in B minor, op. 4
Leokadiya Kashperova
Symphony in B minor, op. 4
Two arias from from Sant'Elena al Calvario
Marianna Martines
Two arias from from Sant'Elena al Calvario
Allegro Feroce
Augusta Holmès
Allegro Feroce
Three Songs for Soprano & Orchestra
Johanna Müller-Hermann
Three Songs for Soprano & Orchestra
Concert Overture No 2
Florence Price
Concert Overture No 2
Der Mailied (Der Schnee zerrint), D202
Franz Schubert
Der Mailied (Der Schnee zerrint), D202
Last played on
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust) D609
Franz Schubert
Die Geselligkeit (Lebenslust) D609
Last played on
Ruhe Sanft, mein holdes leben
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ruhe Sanft, mein holdes leben
Last played on
Symphony No.36 in C, K.425 "Linz" (1st movement)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.36 in C, K.425 "Linz" (1st movement)
Last played on
Ständchen
Franz Schubert
Ständchen
Last played on
Symphony No 34 in C major, K 338 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 34 in C major, K 338 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
3rd Movement Allegretto non troppo, Allegro molto vivace from Violin Concerto in E minor op. 64
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
3rd Movement Allegretto non troppo, Allegro molto vivace from Violin Concerto in E minor op. 64
Gott ist mein Hirt, D 706
Franz Schubert
Gott ist mein Hirt, D 706
Last played on
Messiah: Pt.1, no.3; And the glory of the Lord [chorus]
George Frideric Handel
Messiah: Pt.1, no.3; And the glory of the Lord [chorus]
Last played on
Symphony No.31 in D Major K.297 ("Paris")
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No.31 in D Major K.297 ("Paris")
Last played on
Symphony No. 32
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No. 32
Last played on
Serenade In B Flat K.361 - Adagio
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade In B Flat K.361 - Adagio
Ensemble
Last played on
Scherzo from A Midsummer Night
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Scherzo from A Midsummer Night
Last played on
Valse (Façade)
William Walton
Valse (Façade)
Narrator
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emfhj5
Alexandra Palace
2018-09-01T21:51:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061yy02.jpg
1
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace
International Women's Day Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8ncd4
LSO St Luke’s, London
2018-03-08T21:51:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05xlzt1.jpg
8
Mar
2018
International Women's Day Concert
LSO St Luke’s, London
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evmv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-19T21:51:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xly66.jpg
19
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-20T21:51:52
20
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef4zc8
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-26T21:51:52
26
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
