Paul Miles-KingstonBorn 8 April 1972
Paul Miles-Kingston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be5fe7dc-3034-44d4-b90d-50ea493b737e
Paul Miles-Kingston Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Miles-Kingston (born 8 April 1972, in London, England), is a British singer who achieved fame as a boy soprano classical singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Miles-Kingston Tracks
Sort by
Pie Jesu
Sarah Brightman
Pie Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnwq.jpglink
Pie Jesu
Last played on
Nunc Dimittis
Geoffrey Burgon
Nunc Dimittis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww90p.jpglink
Nunc Dimittis
Last played on
Pie Jesu
Sarah Brightman
Pie Jesu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnwq.jpglink
Pie Jesu
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Miles-Kingston
Back to artist