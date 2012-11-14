Biohazard is an American band formed in Brooklyn, New York in 1987. They are acknowledged as one of the earliest bands to fuse hardcore punk and heavy metal with elements of hip hop. The earliest lineup consisted of bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld, guitarist Bobby Hambel, and drummer Anthony Meo. Guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei would join the band soon after, changing the band to a four-piece. Since February 2016, the lineup has consisted of Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, and Danny Schuler.