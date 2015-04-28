Andreas UlvoBorn 22 July 1983
Andreas Ulvo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-07-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be5e8cf1-e64b-48eb-b8f8-ad7199c8fe61
Andreas Ulvo Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Ulvo (born 22 July 1983 in Kongsvinger, Norway) is a Norwegian jazz pianist, organist, keyboardist and composer, known from cooperations with Shining, Ingrid Olava, Mathias Eick Quartet, Solveig Slettahjell & Slow Motion Orchestra, Karl Seglem and Thom Hell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andreas Ulvo Tracks
Sort by
Midwinter
Andreas Ulvo
Midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midwinter
Performer
Last played on
Don't Smoke In Bed (feat. Andreas Ulvo & Elvira Nikolaisen)
Willard Robison
Don't Smoke In Bed (feat. Andreas Ulvo & Elvira Nikolaisen)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Smoke In Bed (feat. Andreas Ulvo & Elvira Nikolaisen)
Last played on
Theme for Namgar
Ole Jorn Myklebust, Ole Jorn Myklebust, Sigurd Hole & Andreas Ulvo
Theme for Namgar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Theme for Namgar
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist