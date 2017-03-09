Millie KirkhamBorn 24 June 1923. Died 14 December 2014
Millie Kirkham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1923-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be5d4602-719a-4cba-9441-3890528a8514
Millie Kirkham Biography (Wikipedia)
Millie Kirkham (born Mildred Eakes; June 24, 1923 – December 14, 2014) was an American singer who was featured on many classic hit recordings from the mid-1950s through the 1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Millie Kirkham Tracks
Sort by
CHI MI'N GEAMHRADH
Millie Kirkham
CHI MI'N GEAMHRADH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHI MI'N GEAMHRADH
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist