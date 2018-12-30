Johnny CoppinBorn 5 April 1946
Johnny Coppin
1946-04-05
Johnny Coppin Biography (Wikipedia)
John "Johnny" Coppin is an English singer/songwriter, composer, poetry anthologist and broadcaster. He plays guitar and piano and has written and recorded many albums as a solo artist. He has a weekly one-hour show on BBC Radio Gloucestershire entitled Folk Roots which he has produced and presented every week since 1996. Coppin has been the Musical Director for the Festival Players since 1992.
Johnny Coppin Tracks
Welcome In Another Year
Welcome In Another Year
The Sussex Carol
The Sussex Carol
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Wassail!
Wassail!
Gloucestershire Wassail
Gloucestershire Wassail
On A Winter's Night
On A Winter's Night
When All Is Said And Done
When All Is Said And Done
SAFE HOME
SAFE HOME
The Winding Stair
The Winding Stair
The Lakes of Coolfin
The Lakes of Coolfin
When The Morning's Here
When The Morning's Here
Innocents Song
Innocents Song
In The Bleak Midwinter
In The Bleak Midwinter
The Christmas Star
The Christmas Star
Halsway Carol
Halsway Carol
JOHN CONDON
JOHN CONDON
Joseph Baker
Joseph Baker
A Connemara Christmas (feat. Paul Burgess)
A Connemara Christmas (feat. Paul Burgess)
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
How Far Is It To Bethlehem?
How Far Is It To Bethlehem?
Sans Day Carol
Sans Day Carol
Borderland
Borderland
Homeward
Homeward
The Flowering Of The Thorn
The Flowering Of The Thorn
Moonlit Apples
Moonlit Apples
Dream of England
Dream of England
