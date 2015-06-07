Muriel BarronSinger
Muriel Barron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be57c369-9f31-4901-a6d5-8157bafed863
Muriel Barron Tracks
Sort by
Well Gather Lilacs
Muriel Barron
Well Gather Lilacs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc28m.jpglink
Well Gather Lilacs
Last played on
We'll Gather Lilacs
Muriel Barron
We'll Gather Lilacs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Gather Lilacs
Last played on
We'll Gather Lilacs
Muriel Barron
We'll Gather Lilacs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Gather Lilacs
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist