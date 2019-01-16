David LloydWelsh tenor. Born 6 April 1912. Died 27 March 1969
David Lloyd
1912-04-06
David Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
David George Lloyd (6 April 1912 – 27 March 1969) was a Welsh singer. Lloyd, a tenor, was noted for being one of the first Welsh solo singers to seek a broader audience beyond Wales, in the concert halls and recording studios of England, mainland Europe, and North America.
During his lifetime, Lloyd was renowned in opera, oratorio, and in recital, in particular for his performances of Verdi and Mozart. As a Welshman, however, he is remembered most for his renditions of the hymns and folk songs of his native land.
David Lloyd Tracks
Elen Fwyn
David Lloyd
Elen Fwyn
Elen Fwyn
Carol Y Blwch
David Lloyd
Carol Y Blwch
Carol Y Blwch
David of the White Rock (Dafydd Y Garreg Wen)
David Lloyd
David of the White Rock (Dafydd Y Garreg Wen
Lausanne
David Lloyd
Lausanne
Lausanne
Cartref
David Lloyd
Cartref
Cartref
Performer
Bugail Aberdyfi
David Lloyd
Bugail Aberdyfi
Bugail Aberdyfi
Performer
Pwy Fydd Yma Mewn Can Mlynedd
David Lloyd
Pwy Fydd Yma Mewn Can Mlynedd
Pwy Fydd Yma Mewn Can Mlynedd
Arafa Don
David Lloyd
Arafa Don
Arafa Don
David of the White Rock
David Lloyd
David of the White Rock
David of the White Rock
Land Of My Fathers
David Lloyd
Land Of My Fathers
Land Of My Fathers
Past BBC Events
Proms 1947: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1947: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1945: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 33
Queen's Hall
Proms 1940: Prom 33
Queen's Hall
