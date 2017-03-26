StolasFormed 17 August 2011
Stolas (Sail the ocean, live at sea) was an American post-hardcore band from Las Vegas, Nevada formed in 2011. The band consisted of Carlo Marquez (lead vocals, drums), and Sergio Medina (guitar). The band was signed as the first band on Blue Swan Records in 2013, a record label launched by Will Swan of Dance Gavin Dance. They have released one EP, Losing Wings (2012) and three studio albums, Living Creatures (2013), Allomaternal (2014), and Stolas (2017). The group signed to Equal Vision Records in 2016.
Stolas are prominently known for combining progressive elements with post-hardcore music.
