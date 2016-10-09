PallasFormed 1980
Pallas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be51870d-2bdc-4586-b55a-d18d21e301c3
Pallas Biography (Wikipedia)
Pallas are a progressive rock band based in the United Kingdom. They were one of the bands at the vanguard of what was termed neo-progressive during progressive rock's second-wave revival in the early 1980s. (Other major acts included Marillion, IQ, Twelfth Night, Pendragon, Quasar and Solstice).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pallas Tracks
Sort by
Bubble
Pallas
Bubble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bubble
Last played on
Bubble
Pallas
Bubble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bubble
Last played on
How We Do (feat. Pallas & RaCharm)
David Emkay
How We Do (feat. Pallas & RaCharm)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How We Do (feat. Pallas & RaCharm)
Performer
Last played on
Amasso
Radio & Weasel
Amasso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04538qz.jpglink
Amasso
Last played on
Shock Treatment
Pallas
Shock Treatment
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shock Treatment
Last played on
Cut And Run
Pallas
Cut And Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cut And Run
Last played on
Pallas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist