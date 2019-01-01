Joe PublicNew jack swing group from Buffalo, New York. Formed 1989
Joe Public is an American new jack swing group from Buffalo, New York. The group consists of lead singer and bass guitarist Kevin Scott, keyboardist and guitarist Jake Carter, percussionist and drummer Dwight "Mr. Dew" Wyatt and lead guitarist Joe "J.R." Sayles. They are best known for their hit single "Live and Learn," which reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1992.
