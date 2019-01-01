Danielle FerlandBorn 31 January 1971
Danielle Ferland
1971-01-31
Danielle Ferland Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle Ferland (born January 31, 1971) is an American actress and singer, best known for originating the role of Little Red Ridinghood in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods on Broadway.
Danielle Ferland Tracks
Into The Woods
Danielle Ferland
Into The Woods
Into The Woods
