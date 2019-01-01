Vani Harikrishna
Vani Harikrishna
Vani Harikrishna Biography (Wikipedia)
Vani Harikrishna (Kannada: ವಾಣಿ ಹರಿಕೃಷ್ಣ) is an Indian film playback singer and music director, who works in South Indian films, primarily in Kannada cinema. She has composed, written and sung several devotional songs before entering into the film playback singing. She won Karnataka State Award for her rendition of "Madhuvana Karedare" song from the film Inthi Ninna Preethiya. Vani debuted as a film composer with the 2013 film Loosegalu.
