Jad FairBorn 9 June 1954
Jad Fair
1954-06-09
Jad Fair (born June 9, 1954) is an American singer, guitarist, graphic artist and a founding member of lo-fi alternative rock group Half Japanese.
Tonarigumi
Jad Fair
Tonarigumi
Tonarigumi
Behold The Miracle
Teenage Fanclub
Behold The Miracle
Behold The Miracle
Near To You
Teenage Fanclub
Near To You
Near To You
California
Jad Fair
California
California
