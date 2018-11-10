RothwellElla Rothwell. Formed 2011
Rothwell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be496191-4325-45ba-821f-a4fb0449d302
Rothwell Tracks
Sort by
Killing Me (feat. Rothwell)
Friction
Killing Me (feat. Rothwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03211g9.jpglink
Killing Me (feat. Rothwell)
Last played on
We Got It (S.P.Y Remix) (feat. Rothwell)
Metrik
We Got It (S.P.Y Remix) (feat. Rothwell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605jyy.jpglink
We Got It (S.P.Y Remix) (feat. Rothwell)
Last played on
Back to artist