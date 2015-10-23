Gus CannonBorn 12 September 1883. Died 15 October 1979
Gus Cannon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1883-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be495112-dba6-43fa-9b6d-01cf8decf85d
Gus Cannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustavus "Gus" Cannon (September 12, 1883 or 1884 – October 15, 1979) was an American blues musician who helped to popularize jug bands (such as his own Cannon's Jug Stompers) in the 1920s and 1930s. There is uncertainty about his birth year; his tombstone gives the date as 1874.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gus Cannon Tracks
Sort by
My money never runs out
Gus Cannon
My money never runs out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My money never runs out
Last played on
Madison Street Rag
Noah Lewis
Madison Street Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madison Street Rag
Last played on
Gus Cannon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist