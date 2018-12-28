Inger Marie GundersenBorn 1959
Inger Marie Gundersen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be47eb77-dea4-4589-b516-358070a7c28d
Inger Marie Gundersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Inger Marie Gundersen (born 13 February 1957) is a jazz vocalist from Arendal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Inger Marie Gundersen Tracks
Sort by
When All Is Said and Done
Inger Marie Gundersen
When All Is Said and Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When All Is Said and Done
Last played on
Long as I Can See The Light
Inger Marie Gundersen
Long as I Can See The Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inger Marie Gundersen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist