Max Miller
1894-11-21
Thomas Henry Sargent (21 November 1894 – 7 May 1963), best known by his stage name Max Miller and also known as "The Cheeky Chappie", was an English comedian who was widely regarded as the greatest stand-up comedian of his generation. He made films, toured in revues and music hall, and sang and recorded songs, some of which he wrote. He was known for his flamboyant suits, his wicked charm, and his risqué jokes which often got him into trouble with the censors.
Sitting In The Old Armchair
Sitting In The Old Armchair
Mary From The Dairy
Mary From The Dairy
Christmas Dinner
Christmas Dinner
The Hiking Song
The Hiking Song
Let's Have A Ride On Your Bicycle
Let's Have A Ride On Your Bicycle
The Market Song
The Market Song
Max In An Air Raid (I Never Slept A Wink All Night)
Come Hither With Your Zither
Max at the Met
Max at the Met
With A Little Bit Of Luck
My Old Mum
My Old Mum
The Bathing Parade
The Bathing Parade
Every Sunday Afternoon
More about courting and married life
More about courting and married life
The Cheeky Chappie Tells a few more
The Cheeky Chappie Tells a few more
Mary Ann (the five year plan)
Mary Ann (the five year plan)
The Girls I Like
The Girls I Like
Passing the Time Away (from Max at the Met)
Max Miller in the Theatre
Max Miller in the Theatre
