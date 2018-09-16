Thomas Henry Sargent (21 November 1894 – 7 May 1963), best known by his stage name Max Miller and also known as "The Cheeky Chappie", was an English comedian who was widely regarded as the greatest stand-up comedian of his generation. He made films, toured in revues and music hall, and sang and recorded songs, some of which he wrote. He was known for his flamboyant suits, his wicked charm, and his risqué jokes which often got him into trouble with the censors.