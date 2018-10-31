IDLES
2012
Idles, stylised as IDLES, are an English punk rock band formed in Bristol in 2009. Their debut album, Brutalism, was released in 2017 to critical acclaim, as was their second album Joy as an Act of Resistance in 2018.
A glorious ball of rage: IDLES perform irresistible track Well Done at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas at the BBC Introducing and PRS for Music Foundation showcase.
IDLES - Well Done // live at SXSW 2017
Joe Talbot and Mark Bowen explain why they formed and share their knowledge of syndromes
"Don't embarrass Lammo again" - Joe and Mark from IDLES chat with Steve about syndromes and their beginnings
Joe and Mark Bowen explain what influenced the band's debut 'Brutalism'.
"I was hard work" - Joe Talbot from IDLES talks to Steve Lamacq about how grief influenced their debut album
Danny Nedelko
IDLES
IDLES
Danny Nedelko
Danny Nedelko
Never Fight A Man With A Perm
IDLES
IDLES
Never Fight A Man With A Perm
Samaritans
IDLES
Samaritans
Samaritans
Great
IDLES
Great
Great
Danny Nedelko (6 Music Session, 8th August 2018)
IDLES
IDLES
Danny Nedelko (6 Music Session, 8th August 2018)
Heel Heal (SXSW Festival, 15 Mar 2018)
IDLES
IDLES
Heel Heal (SXSW Festival, 15 Mar 2018)
Television
IDLES
Television
Television
I'm Scum
IDLES
I'm Scum
I'm Scum
Love Song (6 Music Independent Venue Week 2018)
IDLES
IDLES
Love Song (6 Music Independent Venue Week 2018)
Divide & Conquer (6 Music Independent Venue Week 2018)
IDLES
IDLES
Divide & Conquer (6 Music Independent Venue Week 2018)
Mother (6 Music Independent Venue Week 2018)
IDLES
IDLES
Mother (6 Music Independent Venue Week 2018)
Rottweiler
IDLES
Rottweiler
Rottweiler
June
IDLES
June
June
Cry To Me
IDLES
Cry To Me
Cry To Me
