The Trials of CatoFormed 2015
The Trials of Cato
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06p69v5.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be459b59-6d48-40e8-914d-642a361e0011
The Trials of Cato Tracks
Sort by
Gloria
The Trials of Cato
Gloria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Gloria
Last played on
Haf
The Trials of Cato
Haf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Haf
Last played on
Tom Paine's Bones
The Trials of Cato
Tom Paine's Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Tom Paine's Bones
Last played on
Difyrrwch
The Trials Of Cato
Difyrrwch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Difyrrwch
Performer
Last played on
Gawain
The Trials of Cato
Gawain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Gawain
Last played on
Libanus (Live on BBC Radio Cymru)
The Trials of Cato
Libanus (Live on BBC Radio Cymru)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
My Loves in Germany
The Trials of Cato
My Loves in Germany
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
My Loves in Germany
Tom Paines Bones
The Trials of Cato
Tom Paines Bones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Tom Paines Bones
Dif yr r Wch
The Trials of Cato
Dif yr r Wch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Dif yr r Wch
Haf (Sesiwn Lisa Gwilym)
The Trials of Cato
Haf (Sesiwn Lisa Gwilym)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
Haf (Sesiwn Lisa Gwilym)
Last played on
The Drinkers
The Trials of Cato
The Drinkers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06p69vp.jpglink
The Drinkers
Last played on
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
The Trials of Cato
Square Chapel Centre for the Arts, Bradford, UK
28
Feb
2019
The Trials of Cato
Telford's Warehouse, Liverpool, UK
1
Mar
2019
The Trials of Cato
Second Time Around Folk Club, Nottingham, UK
4
Mar
2019
The Trials of Cato
Green Note, London, UK
7
Mar
2019
The Trials of Cato
The Brindley Theatre, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Sesiynau Gwerin: The Trials of Cato
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq5v9r
Bangor
2018-10-17T22:26:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06p620t.jpg
17
Oct
2018
Sesiynau Gwerin: The Trials of Cato
Bangor
Back to artist