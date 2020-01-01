NKAnastasiya Kamenskykh. Born 4 May 1987
Anastasiya Oleksiyivna Kamenskykh (born 4 May 1987, in Kyiv, Ukraine), known professionally as NK, is a Ukrainian pop and R&B singer, actress, TV presenter, judge and mentor of X-Factor vocal show, founder and owner of sport clothes NKsport, author of NKblog etc.
