Mark KibbleUS gospel singer from group Take 6. Born 7 April 1964
Mark Kibble
1964-04-07
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me)
Patrice Jégou, Joey Kibble & Mark Kibble
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree (With Anyone Else But Me)
