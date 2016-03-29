Michael Steele (born Susan Nancy Thomas on June 2, 1955) is an American bassist, guitarist, songwriter, and singer. Under the name Micki Steele, she was a founding member of the Runaways but left in 1975, shortly before the band's major label debut. For the next several years, she played with various other musical groups for short periods of time.

In 1983, Steele joined the Bangles, replacing original bassist Annette Zilinskas. Steele made her entrance just in time to play on the band's first full-length album, All Over the Place. She remained with the Bangles throughout the high point of their career, contributing as bassist, vocalist, and songwriter until the band's dissolution in 1989. She rejoined the band for a 2003 reunion album, Doll Revolution, and toured with them until the following year.