Francis Anthony "Eg" White (born 22 November 1966) is a British musician, songwriter and producer. White is primarily known for his work with successful acts such as Kylie Minogue, Natalie Imbruglia, Adele, Florence and the Machine, Dua Lipa, Tom Odell, Sam Smith, Will Young, James Morrison, Linkin Park, Pink, Joss Stone, Maverick Sabre and Rebecca Ferguson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
