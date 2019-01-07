The RaconteursIn Australia known as The Saboteurs. Formed 2005
The Raconteurs
The Raconteurs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Raconteurs, also known as The Saboteurs in Australia, is an American rock supergroup that was formed in Detroit, Michigan, featuring four musicians associated with earlier musical projects: Jack White (formerly of The White Stripes, The Dead Weather, as well as solo), Brendan Benson (solo), Jack Lawrence (of The Greenhornes, Blanche and The Dead Weather), and Patrick Keeler (also of The Greenhornes).
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-28T22:35:08
28
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
