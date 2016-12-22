The Moods1950s/'60s Rock & Roll group
The Moods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be3cb233-e415-49e1-981a-fa40574af225
The Moods Tracks
Sort by
Rockin' Santa Claus
The Moods
Rockin' Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockin' Santa Claus
Last played on
Another Brick in the Wall
The Moods
Another Brick in the Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Brick in the Wall
Last played on
A Beautiful Mind
Moods
A Beautiful Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd5pf.jpglink
A Beautiful Mind
Last played on
How I Feel (feat. Sam Wills)
Moods
How I Feel (feat. Sam Wills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jd5pf.jpglink
How I Feel (feat. Sam Wills)
Last played on
U Got Me
Moods
U Got Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Got Me
Performer
Last played on
The Moods Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist