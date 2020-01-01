Yoonie HanBorn 12 January 1985
Yoonie Han
1985-01-12
Yoonie Han Biography (Wikipedia)
Yoonjung "Yoonie" Han (born January 12, 1985 in South Korea) is an award-winning South Korean-born American classical pianist.
