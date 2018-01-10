Callum ThorpeBass
Callum Thorpe
Callum Thorpe Tracks
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 3
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt - oratorio (original 1739 version) - Part 2
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt, oratorio - Part 1
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Israel in Egypt (Proms 2017)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Billy Budd Act II
Benjamin Britten
Orchestra
Last played on
The Tempest - The Mask of Neptune and Amphitrite
Henry Purcell
The Tempest - Arise, ye subterranean winds
Henry Purcell
Conductor
The Fairy Queen (4 parts)
Henry Purcell
I Spy Celia (Tenor, Bass duet)
Henry Purcell
Performer
The Tempest- Arise, ye subterranean winds
Henry Purcell
Last played on
I spy Celia (Tenor, Bass duet)
Henry Purcell
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-01T11:05:07
1
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 23: Handel - Israel in Egypt
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Proms at … Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
2016-08-13T11:05:07
13
Aug
2016
Proms 2016: Proms at … Sam Wanamaker Playhouse
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
