Markéta IrglováBorn 28 February 1988
Markéta Irglová
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-02-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be345ce7-4bc4-4f8d-8705-72ee5d0fac01
Markéta Irglová Biography (Wikipedia)
Markéta Irglová (born 28 February 1988) is a Czech singer-songwriter, musician and actress. In 2008, she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Falling Slowly", which was co-written with Glen Hansard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Markéta Irglová Tracks
Sort by
You Ain't Goin' Nowhere
Glen Hansard
You Ain't Goin' Nowhere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpgt.jpglink
You Ain't Goin' Nowhere
Last played on
Falling Slowly
Glen Hansard
Falling Slowly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpgt.jpglink
Falling Slowly
Last played on
Song Without Words
Felix Mendelssohn
Song Without Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Song Without Words
Last played on
This Right Here
Markéta Irglová
This Right Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Right Here
Last played on
The Hill
Markéta Irglová
The Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hill
Last played on
Your Company
Markéta Irglová
Your Company
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Company
Last played on
When Your Mind's Made Up
Glen Hansard
When Your Mind's Made Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpgt.jpglink
When Your Mind's Made Up
Last played on
If You Want Me
Markéta Irglová
If You Want Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Want Me
Last played on
Playlists featuring Markéta Irglová
Markéta Irglová Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist