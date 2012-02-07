Meleni SmithBorn 5 May 1979
1979-05-05
Meleni Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Meleni Smith, also known by her stage name Polly A., is an American singer-songwriter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Meleni Smith Tracks
Love Is My Disease
