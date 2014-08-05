Jacques-Laurent Terrasson (born November 27, 1965) is a jazz pianist born in Berlin, Germany, to an African-American mother and French father.

Terrasson studied at the Berklee College of Music before playing at clubs in Chicago and New York City. He gained increased attention after winning the Thelonious Monk Piano Competition in 1993. He worked with Betty Carter and in 1997 with Cassandra Wilson on her album Rendezvous.