The Remingtons was an American country music group founded by Jimmy Griffin, Richard Mainegra, and Rick Yancey, all three of whom contributed on vocals and guitar. All three members were previously members of soft rock groups: Griffin was previously a member of Bread, while Mainegra and Yancey had previously been part of another soft-rock group called Cymarron. Yancey left in 1992 and was replaced by Denny Henson. The band recorded two albums for BNA Records (then known as BNA Entertainment), and charted five country singles, including the number 10 "A Long Time Ago."