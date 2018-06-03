Reta ShawBorn 13 September 1912. Died 8 January 1982
Reta Shaw
1912-09-13
Reta Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Reta Shaw (September 13, 1912 – January 8, 1982) was an American character actress known for playing strong, working women in film and on many of the most popular television programs of the 1960s and 1970s in the United States. She may be best remembered as the housekeeper, Martha Grant, on the television series The Ghost & Mrs. Muir and as the cook, Mrs. Brill, in the 1964 film Mary Poppins.
Sister Suffragette
Glynis Johns
Sister Suffragette
Sister Suffragette
Last played on
I'll Never Be Jealous Again
Reta Shaw
I'll Never Be Jealous Again
I'll Never Be Jealous Again
Last played on
