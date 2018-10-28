Carson Amanda "Carsie" Blanton (born July 22, 1985 in Bethesda, Maryland) is an American singer-songwriter based in New Orleans, Louisiana who performs on guitar.

Blanton has released five studio albums—Ain’t So Green (2005), Buoy (2009), Idiot Heart (2012), Not Old, Not New (2014), So Ferocious (2016)—and three EPs—Hush (2002), Beau (2010), Rude Remarks and Dirty Jokes (2013). In November 2011, Blanton opened multiple shows on Paul Simon's So Beautiful or So What tour.

In 2013, she ran a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund her record Not Old, Not New, raising over $60,000. She is also known for her blog, which deals with topics of a sexual nature. Blanton is considered "one of the best singer/songwriters in the business." Loudon Wainwright III says she is a "young up-and-comer ... at the top of my list." In 2017, she invented a card game called The F'ing Truth (formerly 'Bango') and sought funding on Kickstarter.