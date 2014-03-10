The Second Hand Marching BandFormed 2007
The Second Hand Marching Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be292245-2dd3-4b2d-8654-9f43e53e3fdd
Tracks
Sort by
We Will Convince You
The Second Hand Marching Band
We Will Convince You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Will Convince You
Last played on
A Dance To Half Death
The Second Hand Marching Band
A Dance To Half Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Dance To Half Death
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist