Hacken Lee Hak-kan (Chinese: 李克勤; pinyin: Lǐ Kèqín; Cantonese Yale: Lei5 Hak1kan4; born 6 December 1967) is a Hong Kong singer, television host and sports commentator, active from the 1980s until today. In 2013, Lee's song "House of Cards" swept multiple awards in many grand award ceremonies, including "World's Best Song" and "Broadcasting Index" in Metro's Awards. As of 2013, he has reached 14 times in receiving the "Outstanding Pop Singer Award" at RTHK's "Top Ten Chinese Gold Songs Awards" and has established an irreplaceable status in the music industry of Hong Kong and Asia.