The CastellsVocal quartet. Formed 1959. Disbanded 1964
The Castells
1959
The Castells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Castells were a male vocal quartet from Santa Rosa, California best remembered for their hits "Sacred" (No. 20 in 1961) and "So This Is Love" (No. 21 in 1962), both released on Era Records. Their sound blended light rock with elements of collegiate vocal harmony and jazz
The Castells Tracks
I Get Dreamy
Sacred
