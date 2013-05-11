Known as the most popular singer in Scandinavia.

Anna Charlotte "Lotta" Engberg (née Pedersen; 5 March 1963 in Överkalix, Norrbotten County, Sweden) is a Swedish pop singer and later in life a successful television host, notably with music show Lotta på Liseberg and the game show Bingolotto.

She represented Sweden in Eurovision Song Contest 1987 with "Boogaloo" after winning Melodifestivalen 1987. She also tried many times in Melodifestivalen in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1996, 2002 and 2012.

She was also a singer in a number of formations including "Trioala" early on, and in dansbands Lotta & Anders Engbergs orkester from 1989 to 1994, and after her divorce from Anders Engberg, in dansband Lotta Engbergs from 1994 until 2002. She continues now as a solo artist. On 2 October 1999 Sweden issued a postage stamp with her portrait. She also has a great number of collaborations including joint albums with Jarl Carlsson in 1987, Christer Sjögren and Willie Nelson, both in 2012.