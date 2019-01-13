Lady SawBorn 12 July 1972
Lady Saw
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2jw.jpg
1972-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be23dca9-50e8-455d-9029-1372b299aff0
Lady Saw Biography (Wikipedia)
Marion Hall (born 12 July 1972; formerly known by the stage name Lady Saw) is a Jamaican singer-songwriter whose career has spanned over two decades. Widely known as the Queen of Dancehall, she is the first female deejay to win a Grammy Award and to be certified as a triple-platinum artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lady Saw Tracks
Sort by
Heels On
Lady Saw
Heels On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv72n.jpglink
Heels On
Last played on
Bump N Grind (feat. Lady Saw & MC Secret)
M Dubs
Bump N Grind (feat. Lady Saw & MC Secret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Bump N Grind (feat. Lady Saw & MC Secret)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Man A Di Least
Lady Saw
Man A Di Least
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Man A Di Least
Last played on
Sidung (feat. Lady Saw)
Elephant Man
Sidung (feat. Lady Saw)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql3p.jpglink
Sidung (feat. Lady Saw)
Last played on
Freak Break
Lady Saw
Freak Break
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Freak Break
Last played on
Bump N Grind (Original Mix) (feat. Lady Saw & MC Secret)
M Dubs
Bump N Grind (Original Mix) (feat. Lady Saw & MC Secret)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Bump N Grind (Original Mix) (feat. Lady Saw & MC Secret)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sycamore Tree
Lady Saw
Sycamore Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Sycamore Tree
Last played on
Ninja Bike
Lady Saw
Ninja Bike
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Ninja Bike
Last played on
Good Wuk
Lady Saw
Good Wuk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Good Wuk
Last played on
What You Gon' Do (Jamaica Remix)
Lil Jon
What You Gon' Do (Jamaica Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj78b.jpglink
What You Gon' Do (Jamaica Remix)
Last played on
Man Is The Least
Lady Saw
Man Is The Least
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Man Is The Least
Last played on
Healing (feat. Beenie Man)
Lady Saw
Healing (feat. Beenie Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Healing (feat. Beenie Man)
Last played on
No Long Talkin'
Lady Saw
No Long Talkin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
No Long Talkin'
Last played on
Loser (TC4 Remix) (feat. Lady Saw)
Cecile
Loser (TC4 Remix) (feat. Lady Saw)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Loser (TC4 Remix) (feat. Lady Saw)
Performer
Last played on
Bossman (feat. Lady Saw & Sean Paul)
Beenie Man
Bossman (feat. Lady Saw & Sean Paul)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2k2.jpglink
Bossman (feat. Lady Saw & Sean Paul)
Last played on
Hardcore (It's Raining)
Lady Saw
Hardcore (It's Raining)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Hardcore (It's Raining)
Last played on
Daddy
Lady Saw
Daddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Daddy
Last played on
Chat To Mi Back
Lady Saw
Chat To Mi Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Chat To Mi Back
Last played on
Eh Em
Lady Saw
Eh Em
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Eh Em
Last played on
Mi Body
Lady Saw
Mi Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
Mi Body
Last played on
No Long Talking (Drum Dub)
Lady Saw
No Long Talking (Drum Dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2jw.jpglink
No Long Talking (Drum Dub)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Playlists featuring Lady Saw
Lady Saw Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist