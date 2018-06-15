Bakithi KumaloBorn 10 May 1956
Bakithi Kumalo
Bakithi Kumalo Biography (Wikipedia)
Bakithi Kumalo (born May 10, 1956) is a South African bassist, composer, and vocalist. Kumalo is most known for his fretless bass playing on Paul Simon's 1986 album Graceland, in particular the bass run on "You Can Call Me Al".
