William DuckworthBorn 13 January 1943. Died 13 September 2012
William Duckworth
William Duckworth (January 13, 1943 – September 13, 2012) was an American composer, author, educator, and Internet pioneer. He wrote more than 200 pieces of music and is credited with the composition of the first postminimal piece of music, The Time Curve Preludes (1977–78), for piano. Duckworth was a Professor of Music at Bucknell University. Nora Farrell, his wife, runs Monroe Street Music, which publishes many of his pieces.
Psalms 59, 60, 61
Prelude VII
The Time Curve Prelude No 1
Prelude 24
Prelude 11
