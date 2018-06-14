Walter KentBorn 29 November 1911. Died 2 March 1994
Walter Kent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be20278d-c066-4ef5-9a4b-48b546e39f3f
Walter Kent Tracks
Sort by
The White Cliffs of Dover
Walter Kent
The White Cliffs of Dover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xnnfq.jpglink
The White Cliffs of Dover
Last played on
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover
Walter Kent
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xnnfq.jpglink
(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs Of Dover
I'll be Home for Christmas
Melisma, Tanya Houghton & Walter Kent
I'll be Home for Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll be Home for Christmas
Last played on
I'll be Home for Christmas
Walter Kent
I'll be Home for Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll be Home for Christmas
Last played on
There'll be bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover
Walter Kent
There'll be bluebirds over the white cliffs of Dover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walter Kent Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist