Steve MackeyProducer; Pulp bassist. Born 10 November 1966
Steve Mackey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/be1f62d6-d032-4053-aab0-7ff8b7e972f8
Steve Mackey Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Mackey (born 10 November 1966) is an English musician and record producer best known as the bass guitarist for the alternative rock band Pulp, which he joined in 1989. As a record producer, he has produced songs and albums by M.I.A., Florence + the Machine, The Long Blondes and Arcade Fire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Mackey Tracks
Sort by
Myrtle & Mint
Steve Mackey
Myrtle & Mint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myrtle & Mint
Last played on
Steve Mackey Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist